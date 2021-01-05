Iowa’s Lee is ready to go to mat for title he wanted in ’20

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee is looking to take care of unfinished business this season. The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament last March cost Lee an opportunity to win a third straight national championship. He went 18-0 and led the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten title. He was winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s top college wrestler and a co-winner of the AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s top amateur athlete. Iowa is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason. Five of the top seven teams in the rankings are from the Big Ten.