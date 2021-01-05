Iowa woman who pretended to have cancer spared from prison

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who defrauded charities by pretending to have cancer was spared from prison Monday after receiving a suspended sentence of up to 25 years. The Globe Bazette reports that 44-year-old Jennifer Hope Mikesell of Northwood was also ordered to pay restitution and continue to seek treatment from a mental health professional. She pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct. Mikesell was arrested in December 2019 after being accused of pretending to have cancer and reaching out to local charities and individuals for donations of money, goods and services.