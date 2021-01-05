Iowa DCI rules Urbana deaths as murder-suicide

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, two New Year's deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Urbana Police Department received a 911 call from Garry Jensen, age 59, stating he had shot and killed his wife, Margaret Jensen, age 54.

Law enforcement responded to the Jensen residence, and found Margaret Jensen dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Garry Jensen was also located inside the residence dead, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted autopsies on Margaret and Garry Jensen, and confirmed Margaret Jensen’s cause of death was the result of a gunshot wound and manner of death was homicide.

Additionally, Garry Jensen’s death was ruled a suicide.