Iowa coronavirus deaths push state to new monthly high

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported seven additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, raising the state total to 3,999. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University report that Iowa’s per capita death rate moved up one notch to the 14th highest in the nation with 126.5 deaths per 100,000 people. Recently updated state data shows 3,952 people died in Iowa in November, the highest single-month death total for the state. Available state data shows that Iowa’s death total last year is the highest single-year total at least since 1915. Deaths through November totaled 31,628. Even without December deaths added in the state already has surpassed 2019 deaths which totaled 30,669.