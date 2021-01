GRUNDY CENTER (KWWL) – Grundy Center took down AGWSR 36-29 in a low-scoring, top-15 battle on Tuesday night.

The Spartans' Lainy Thoren went on a personal 12-3 run in the first half as Grundy Center (#9-2A) built a 25-15 halftime lead. They held on despite scoring just 11 points in the final 16 minutes. Thoren led the Spartans with 17 points.

Grace Finger and MaKenna Cooper each tallied eight points to lead AGWSR (#15-1A).