Germany set to extend hard lockdown as daily deaths mount

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s disease control center is reporting 944 new COVID-19 deaths as Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors meet to decide on an extension of the country’s coronavirus lockdown. Germany’s lockdown took effect on Dec. 16 after a partial shutdown that started in early November failed to reduce new coronavirus infections. It was initially set to expire Jan. 10. It’s clear that Merkel and the governors will agree to extend it. The question is by how long, and to what extent schools will reopen. The leaders will also debate the criticism that both Germany and the European Union have faced that their coronavirus vaccination programs are being rolled out too slowly.