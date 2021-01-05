Former city clerk given probation after stealing city funds

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — The former city clerk in Westfield has been sentenced to five years of probation in the theft of more than $70,000 in city funds. Fifty-one-year-old Angela Sorensen, of Akron, was sentenced Monday after entering an Alford plea to first-degree theft. She was city clerk in the small northwest town of Westfield from May 2013 to August 2017. An audit found more than $74,000 in undeposited utility collections and improper payments. Sorensen was ordered to to pay restitution of $7,781 — the amount not covered by the city’s insurance carrier. A presentence investigation recommended probation for Sorensen because she has ongoing mental and physical health problems.