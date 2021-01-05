EXPLAINER: Why Trump’s ballot ‘dump’ tweet is misleading

As votes were being tabulated in two tight Senate runoff elections in Georgia, President Donald Trump predicted election officials in the state would release a large tranche of results that would overwhelm the Republican candidates. He hinted that it would be an act of voter fraud. Just before 10:30 p.m., the president tweeted: “Looks like they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?” In reality, however, such releases of voting results are commonplace. They reflect the usual ebb and flow of a process that entails tabulating and releasing massive batches of results, with leads often changing hands as counting continues.