EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday’s congressional joint session to count electoral votes could drag late into the night as some Republicans plan to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in at least six states. The GOP plan to object to Biden’s electors has added importance to a usually routine step in the path to inauguration. The Republicans who plan to object are citing Trump’s baseless charges of widespread fraud in the election. A range of election officials, including former attorney general William Barr, have confirmed that widespread fraud did not occur. The congressional meeting is the final step in certifying Biden’s win.