Dutch govt criticized for its delayed start to vaccinations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has come under heavy criticism from lawmakers over a COVID-19 vaccination plan that has the first shots scheduled to be administered on Wednesday. The start date makes the Netherlands the last European Union nation to begin giving vaccinations against the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that his government focused in its preparations on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which hasn’t yet been cleared for use in the EU The leader of the largest Dutch opposition party called the Dutch strategy “total chaos” Tuesday. The Dutch health minister has acknowledged that the government didn’t move quickly enough to deliver vaccines to a nation that has seen more than 11,000 virus-related deaths.