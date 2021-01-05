Despite having ‘serious concerns,’ Miller-Meeks will vote to accept presidential results

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa's Second Congressional District Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks has issued a statement saying that she will vote to accept Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

She joins other GOP members in calling for the certification of the results ahead of a Congress session on Wednesday. First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson on Tuesday signed a letter along with nearly a dozen other Republican lawmakers sharing the same sentiments.

The vote from the Electoral College found President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump 306 to 232.

Tuesday evening, Miller-Meeks tweeted her full statement regarding the Electoral College vote.

While Miller-Meeks says she will accept the results, she has, "serious concerns about how elections were conducted in some states and outraged at abuses of the election systems in those states."

The Republican representative says that she shares the "disappointment of millions of Iowans and Americans" with the outcome of the election, and has suspicions about the integrity of votes in several states.

However, Miller-Meeks said that despite her feelings toward the election, it is her duty to uphold the Constitution and vote to accept the results.

"To me the text of the Constitution is clear: states select electors, Congress does not," Miller-Meeks said. "As a Member of Congress who wants to limit the power of the federal government, I must respect the states' authority here. I understand the decision will disappoint and anger my supporters, but I have sworn an oath to support and defend the Constitution above myself. Therefore, I will vote to accept the state certified electors."

There are expected to be objections to the certification of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday. More than a dozen U.S. Senators and up to 100 U.S. Representatives are expected to challenge the vote.

You can read Miller-Meek's full statement here.