City council asks for more public input in Iowa City police reform recommendations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - On Monday, Iowa City City Council met in their work session to continue the conversation on the 34 Iowa City Police Department reform recommendations.

City Manager Geoff Fruin presented 34 recommendations to the City Council Dec. 15, 2020 with the goal of regaining community trust for the police force.

Dec. 15 was the final day to propose a possible new community policing model.

Council tonight continued to deliberate on the recommendations by figuring out how to receive more public input.

Councilwoman, Susan Mims, says to gain more public input during an official council meeting would be too late for the council.

"We've always opened that up for input. To me, that is almost too late for people to really give us input that might actually have strong input on our decisions," Mims said.

Mims and other council members suggested another work session structured solely on the recommendations.

City Manager, Geoff Fruin, suggested having small groups to dissect the possible changes.

"But if you can really break down to how many core issues need to be addressed by this type of plan, the quality of feedback and insight that you'll get will be much more valuable," Fruin said.

Councilwoman Laura Bergus argues the undertaking the city is going through with police reform is unlike anything else within the U.S.

"What we're doing is something new. I challenge people to find other communities in the U.S. who are undertaking a more comprehensible view on trying to do something like this," Bergus said.

Council also discussed including all Iowa City residents. This includes those whose native language might not be English. Council plans to distribute translated documents on the recommendations.

The council left the discussion with planning on what the small group discussions could look like. Council plans to bring the topic back up on Jan. 19th.