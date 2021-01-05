Black Hawk Co. Health begins vaccinations, gives update on next allocations

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Black Hawk County public health officials are working with local health care agencies to start Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines, the two vaccines are currently being administered to the Phase 1A priority populations in the county, including health care workers and long-term care residents and employees. The county is working with the local health care partners on vaccine planning.

As more doses become available, Iowa's Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) will review CDC guidance to prioritize the next populations to receive the vaccine in Iowa.

Right now, IDAC is reviewing recommendations for Phase 1B and 1C. The Black Hawk County Health Department said you should stay tuned for updates as it receives additional allocations of the vaccines.

Until the vaccines are widely available to everyone, health officials encourage you to practice mitigation measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick or if anyone in your household is sick

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-HealthIssues/Novel-Coronavirus, or follow IDPH on Facebook (@IowaDepartmentofPublicHealth) and Twitter (@IAPublicHealth).