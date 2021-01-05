AP VoteCast: Insights into who voted, and why, in Georgia runoff elections

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

View the Interactive chart from AP VoteCast above. AP VoteCast is a wide ranging survey of the American electorate, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press.

The survey of more than 2,700 voters in Georgia will provide insight into who voted, and why, in the state's Senate runoff elections.

This interactive allows users to explore the survey’s findings. Results from AP VoteCast will first be available at 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 5, and this interactive will update over the course of election night.