An ‘orchard of bad apples’ weighs on new Afghan peace talks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban on a peace deal for their shattered nation amid waning hopes, frustration over a spike in violence and finger-pointing from all sides. The stop-and-go talks also come amid growing doubt over a U.S.-Taliban peace deal brokered by outgoing President Donald Trump. Expectations are low in the new round that’s to start Tuesday as both the government and the Taliban wait to see what the incoming Biden administration’s stance will be. Distrust runs deep and the two sides are still working out how to tackle a daunting agenda that includes power-sharing, cease-fire, disarming armed groups and how to preserve civil rights.