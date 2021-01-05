After top staff exodus, Texas AG seeks $43M for Google suit

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking $43 million in taxpayer money to pay outside lawyers to lead a 10-state antitrust lawsuit against Google. Records obtained by The Associated Press show Paxton signed contracts with the firms after eight of the Republican’s senior aides accused him of crimes. All eight have resigned or been fired, including the lawyer who was leading the Google investigation. Former officials say the plan before the departures was to handle the case in-house. It remains to be seen what taxpayers will ultimately pay under the contracts’ complex compensation structure.