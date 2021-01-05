Acting US Attorney named for Atlanta area after resignation

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump has replaced the newly resigned top federal prosecutor in Atlanta. Bobby Christine already serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. On Tuesday, he was announced as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District — replacing Byung Pak. Pak announced his resignation Monday without giving a reason. Pak’s announcement came two days after Trump appeared to refer to him as a “never-Trumper.” Trump made the reference during a recorded phone call in which he suggested Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger might find enough votes to reverse the outcome of the presidential race in Georgia.