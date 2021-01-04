US-built center in Cyprus to offer region security training

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A U.S. official says an American-funded center in Cyprus will help train officials from countries in the eastern Mediterranean region and the Middle East on the latest techniques in border, customs, maritime and cyber security. the acting director of the Homeland Security Department, Chad Wolf, said on Monday that the $5 million (4 million-euro) Cyprus Center for Land, Open-Seas, and Port Security will incorporate a mobile facility to instruct officials on how to best protect their key infrastructure and take part in cross-border cyber investigations. The center will also include a mock land border crossing and a passenger screening area and is expected to be completed by year’s end.