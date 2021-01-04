UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Britain has taken another giant step in the fight against COVID-19, ramping up its immunization program by giving out the first shots in the world from the vaccine created by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Since Dec. 8, Britain’s National Health Service has been using a vaccine made by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech. On Monday, it boosted that arsenal with inoculations with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to use, since it does not require the super-cold storage needed for the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the U.K. has around 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hand and is moving toward a goal of vaccinating 2 million people a week as soon as possible.