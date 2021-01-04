UK first in world to start using Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON (AP) -- The U.K. has become the first country in the world to start using the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca.

It is ramping up a nationwide vaccination program as rising infection rates are putting an unprecedented strain on British hospitals.

Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, received the first shot at Oxford University Hospital.

The U.K. is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past six days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says tougher restrictions will be announced soon as Britain struggles to control a new, more contagious virus variant.