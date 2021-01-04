TRACKING: Wintry mix possible, fog decreases

Today: A Dense Fog Advisory is set to expire at noon today. A cold front is expected to pass through late morning through the afternoon hours. With that frontal passage, a wintry mix will be possible. No accumulations are expected. The frontal passage will help clear out the fog and some cloud cover from west to east. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. Patchy fog will be possible. However, it will not be as dense as today. Low temperatures will be in the teens. Northwest winds will be at 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies to start our day on Tuesday, but cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day ahead of the next system. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night. Low temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: A light, wintry mix will be possible on Wednesday. It’s looking like the system is trying to take a more southerly track, which will keep accumulations light, if any. High temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Cloudy skies will continue through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.