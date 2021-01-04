TRACKING: Sunshine Tuesday

Tonight: The sky is clear tonight with a light northwest wind. Patchy fog is possible late tonight. It will not be as thick and widespread as it has been for the last few days. Low temperatures drop into the teens.

Tuesday: Patchy fog thins out early in the morning. Lots of sunshine all day. The wind is light from the south as temperatures warm into low and mid-30s.

Tuesday Night: Clouds increase, and the sky eventually becomes cloudy. Temperatures are a little warmer due to the cloud cover. Lows are in the low 20s.

Wednesday: It is a cloudy day with a wind from the east at 10-15 mph. Highs once again are in the low 30s.

Thursday/Friday: More clouds than sunshine each day with highs near 30 and a light north wind.