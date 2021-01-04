TRACKING: Dense fog this morning; Light wintry mix possible later

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until Noon

Today: Dense fog and freezing fog will once again be with us this morning. Watch your driveway, sidewalk and parking lots for slick conditions this morning. Main roads are looking pretty good, although there could be a few tricky slick spots. Once the fog lifts, expect a cloudy sky throughout the day. A weak disturbance tracks in this afternoon, bringing the chance of light snow or a mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain. The precipitation will be light, so I do not expect too many widespread issues on the afternoon or evening commute. Watch for some isolated slick spots.

Temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a southwest wind switching to the northwest 5-15 mph.

Tonight: The air will be drier, which means widespread fog is not expected. That being said, patchy fog is possible in spots. Expect a mostly clear sky with lows in the teens and a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: We start the day with sunshine, but more clouds are expected into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: There’s a small chance for a light wintry mix or snow. Most of the accumulating snow stays to our west. Highs will be in the lower 30s once again.

Clouds will once again dominate the forecast as we head toward the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 20s to lower 30s.