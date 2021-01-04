Tick-Tock: The Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark

TOKYO (AP) — The countdown clock for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has hit 200 days to go.

Also, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he’d consider calling a state of emergency as new coronavirus cases surge to record numbers in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures. Japan has never had a lockdown for the coronavirus, attempting to juggle the economy and health risks.

It’s nearing deadline time for Tokyo Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, and various Japanese government entities as they try to pull off the Games in the middle of a pandemic.