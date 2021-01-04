The Salvation Army responds to COVID-19 outbreak at men’s shelter of Waterloo/Cedar Falls

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Salvation Army's men's shelter of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization was notified of the first positive test result on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Upon testing, the individual self-isolated.

After the positive test, staff and residents were quarantined and tested.

Additionally, one staff member and three residents tested positive.

Residents who tested negative are being quarantined away from the shelter population.

Positive individuals remain in shelter and are showing minor symptoms.

Major Martin Thies moved into the men’s shelter on Thursday, December 31st and will remain the sole staff member through the quarantine period, which will be until at least Tuesday, January 12th.

During the quarantine period, new intakes will not be accepted.