The City of Cedar Falls invokes a snow emergency to haul away snow

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Starting tonight at 8 p.m., the City of Cedar Falls has declared a snow emergency for College Hill and for various downtown areas.

For the purpose of hauling away snow, folks need to move their cars from marked streets to avoid getting towed and a citation.

STREETS AFFECTED ARE:

College Street from 20th to 23rd

West 23rd from College to Campus

Main Street from 1st to 5th

2nd Street from State to Franklin

3rd Street from State to Clay

4th Street from State to Washington

5th Street from State to Washington

Cedar Falls Public Safety has placed 'no-parking' signage throughout the downtown and College Hill area.



Look out for these signs today!

The proclamation is enforceable two hours after its declared time. Therefore, for folks coming home from work late, have until 10 p.m. to move your cars.

If your car is not moved by then, your car is subject to a citation and will be towed.

