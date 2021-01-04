Pakistani Shiites rally against killing of coal miners by IS

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of minority Shiites have blocked a key highway on the outskirts the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta for a second straight day to protest the killing of 11 coal miners by the Islamic State group. The miners, members of the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community, were abducted by IS militants, taken to a nearby mountain and shot the previous day. Six died at the scene and five, critically wounded, died on the way to hospital. The protesters brought the coffins with the miners’ bodies to the Quetta highway on Monday, insisting they will not be buried as is Islamic tradition until authorities arrest the killers.