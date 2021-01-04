No injuries after semi flips on its side in Fayette County

ELGIN, Iowa (KWWL) - No injuries were reported after a semi flipped on its side Saturday night in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Golden Rd. and Almira St. in Elgin about 8:40 p.m. Along with the Elgin Fire Department, they set up a perimeter due to a possible gas leak.

According to authorities, the driver of the semi, 57-year-old Taylor Curtis Hugill of Freeport, Illinois, had been initiating a turn on Golden Road when the trailer slipped into a ditch. This caused the trailer and load to go partially on its side.

No one was injured and damage to the truck and trailer is estimated to be $1000.

The incident remains under investigation.