Mayor Green leaving Cedar Falls full-time mayor switch ‘up to council’

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The consideration of switching the Cedar Falls mayor office from full-time to part-time is halted for the time being, unless referred to by council.

Monday night's Cedar Falls council meeting featured filing the minutes of the work session that first discussed the possible mayor change.

Mayor Rob Green said Monday, he will leave the further consideration up to council.

"For 2021, I'm not planning on bringing it up at all, I've decided to just take it off for consideration. Unless council wants to specifically discuss it," Green Said.

Mayor Green says a reason the proposal came before the council is the coming mayor race in November. Green's hopeful outcome of the change would include a diverse pool of candidates to run for mayor.

"The whole thing for me is it's not a cost savings issue it's nothing like that or a change in authority or power. None of that is on the table it's simply, having the ability for more people to run," Mayor Green said.

Mayor Green pointed out any change can still be discussed and put in motion, but a council member needs to bring it up themselves.

Former Cedar Falls Mayor, Jim Brown, saw the same consideration come through his city council before. Brown says switching to a part-time mayor disrupts a unique form of local government within Iowa.

"I think it's a little naïve to take 40 years of full time strong mayor, strong council structure and after a year think we could automatically turn it to part time and not have a negative affect on our city. Why change what has worked?" Brown said.

Brown continued to say he researched the topic before by talking with multiple cities roughly the size of Cedar Falls who have a part-time mayor and city manager. Brown's conclusion showed the price of a part-time mayor and a full-time city manager, equalizes to a mayor in a full-time capacity and a full-time city manager.

"I just wonder why after a year in office a switch would be necessary," Brown said. "This change threatens the transparency of the mayor's office."

Mayor Green says he plans to revisit the topic in 2022 if he is re-elected.