Loans to help small businesses through pandemic offered in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) --- Many area businesses are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic -- small business owners in Dubuque are getting a leg-up from a local nonprofit.

Through a partnership with Dubuque Initiatives, the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) and the COVID-19 Business Helpline the Dubuque Initiatives Loan Program is being relaunched, after it first rolled out at the start of the pandemic.

"The program will authorize the use of $500,000 of Dubuque Initiatives’ funds to provide loans to small businesses existing in the City of Dubuque. Completed applications will be processed within 48 hours, providing our local employers critical funding to weather the storm," according to a press release.

LOCAL BUSINESSES STRAINED

"There's a lot of small businesses out there that are still struggling, very mightily," Kevin Lynch, president at Dubuque Initiatives, said.

That's a strain Sue Davis at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque started feeling as soon as the crisis began.

"When we first realized what was happening and the state closed things down, we were able to pivot to an online presence," Davis said.

Loyal customers began asking the store to ship their books instead.

"Those orders take a lot more time and work than just waiting on someone at the counter, and so we needed the extra resources," Davis said.

The store started applying for federal aid.

"Waiting for that was the hardship. I was able to get this Dubuque Initiatives loan in a matter of days," Davis said.

"We're seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, I think, with the vaccine. There's still a lot of businesses I think that are still going to be in need of some help just to get them across that finish line," Lynch said.

After her experience last spring, Davis recommends local businesses take advantage.

"I won't need to borrow again because we weathered the storm," Davis said.

PROGRAM INFO

(from Dubuque Initiatives, https://dubuqueinitiatives.com/)

What is being offered?

Loans of $10,000 repaid over a three-year period at 1% interest. No interest or fees would be charged to the applicant for the first 6 months after disbursement.

Applicant Requirements:

Employ 1-50 employees (Sole proprietors are eligible)

Have a physical location or storefront within the City of Dubuque

Businesses that previously received a loan through this program and non-profits are eligible to apply. The program is open now.

To apply: Call the COVID-19 Business Helpline at (563) 588-3350 between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email at sbhelpline@nicc.edu.

Helpline experts will review available local, state and federal assistance programs, including the Dubuque Initiatives Loan Program, and what information applicants will need to have prepared. Once application is complete, processing and disbursement of funds is expected to take place within 48 hours.

The COVID-19 Business Helpline is made possible through a joint partnership established between Northeast Iowa Community College, Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, the Small Business Development Center, and the East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association. Any business owner can contact the Helpline to ask questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding federal, state and local funding, unemployment insurance, and compliance with new legislation and best practices.

Dubuque Initiatives is a sustainable, non-profit organization, working as a community partner and catalyst, to undertake challenging projects involving job creation and/or community revitalization that supports a viable, livable, and equitable community. For more information, visit https://dubuqueinitiatives.com/