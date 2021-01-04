Key figure in UAW corruption probe gets shorter sentence

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has cut 18 months off a 5 1/2-year prison sentence for a former Fiat Chrysler executive who looted a training center for auto workers. Al Iacobelli’s sentence reduction was a reward for cooperation in an investigation of corruption at the United Auto Workers. Iacobelli was the head of labor relations at Fiat Chrysler. Iacobelli admitted to showering more than $1.5 million in cash and gifts on high-ranking members of the union to gain an advantage during negotiations, including a $262,000 mortgage payoff. The government’s investigation began at the training center but stretched to other corrupt acts at the UAW. Eleven officials have been convicted, including two former presidents.