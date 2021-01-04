Judge rejects NYC subway bomber’s conviction challenge

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has refused to alter the conviction of a Bangladeshi immigrant convicted of setting off a pipe bomb attached to his chest in New York City’s busiest subway station. The December 2017 attack by Akayed Ullah fizzled when the bomb barely exploded, burning Ullah but causing mostly minor injuries to others. Manhattan Judge Richard Sullivan rejected several challenges by Ullah to his 2018 conviction for the attack in subway tunnels beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal. Ullah awaits sentencing, though he faces a mandatory 30 years behind bars. Sullivan’s Dec. 31 ruling was released publicly Monday. Sullivan, who now sits on a federal appeals court, presided over Ullah’s trial when he was a district court judge.