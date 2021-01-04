Jan. 4: 46 more deaths related to COVID-19, 601 new cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 601 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 284,866.

The state's website says that of the 284,866 people who have tested positive, 244,620 have recovered. This is 598 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The state's death toll is 3,992, which is 46 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (244,620) and the number of deaths (3,992) from the total number of cases (284,866) shows there are currently 36,254 active positive cases in the state.

There were 60 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 571, which is down from 577. Of those hospitalizations, 117 are in the ICU (down from 120), and 55 are on ventilators (up from 52).

In Iowa, there were 1,369 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,365,713 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (601 positive tests divided by 1,369 tests given) is 43.9 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 38 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday. The county has a total of 13,724 cases (12,906 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 818 Serology positive cases). There are 23 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,424. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 220 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 35 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 16,759 cases. There have been 57 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,540 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 245 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.3 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 35 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 11,290 reported cases. There have been 33 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 10,003 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 19 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,728 reported cases. There have been 16 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,604. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 139 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.4 percent.

