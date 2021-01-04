Iowa Farm Sanctuary hopes people join in the movement of Veganuary

(KWWL) -- To some it’s ‘Dry January’, others follow their own New Year’s resolutions, but for hundreds of thousands across the globe, it’s Veganuary.

A charity registered in England, Veganuary aims to move more people to a plant-based diet. Last year, over 400,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet according to their website.

In Iowa, vegans are few and far between. In fact, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary (IFS) was the first sanctuary to exist for farm animals in the state.

“One of our biggest goals was to show people how veganism helps not only you personally, but also how it helps the animals,” says Jered Camp, co-founder of IFS.

Hey friends, it’s Veganuary! Veganuary is a worldwide movement of people pledging to #govegan for the entire month of... Posted by Iowa Farm Sanctuary on Friday, January 1, 2021

Camp says there are many reasons to go vegan.

“The vegan diet helps out the environment, it helps out people personally, it helps out their health, it helps out the animals more importantly,” says Camp.

In 2020, IFS rescued dozens of animals from a variety of different situations. They recently posted "Rescues to Remember" on their Facebook page.

Last year, the organization also moved to a 40-acre farm in Johnson County, providing them the ability to rescue more animals. As for 2021, they hope to start hosting in-person events again, so people can meet the rescued animals.