Inspired Maquoketa Valley girls chase 2A crown

DELHI (KWWL) – Maquoketa Valley seniors Ella Imler, Taya Tucker, and Emerson Whittenbaugh have spent most of their lives on the court together.

“We've grown up together,” says Imler, “So it's been nice to play all these years and carry it in to our senior year.”

“Being with Ella and Taya since third grade, it's kind of the norm,” adds Whittenbaugh, “You just come, and you play together, but it's something special.”

The trio, each averaging double-digits this season, has already led the Wildcats to an 8-0 start, including a win over defending champ North Linn. That's maintained their hold on the number one ranking in class 2A.

It's been a long journey and has been anything but easy, especially for Whittenbaugh. A meniscus tear during the 2019 volleyball season cost her all of her junior campaign on the basketball court, a year with big expectations that still saw the Wildcats finish with a solid 17-5 mark.

“It was a scary thought right away,” says Tucker, “because we knew that she was going to be a big, key player for us.”

“It was definitely a struggle,” Whittenbaugh recalls, “but I turned to my team, my coaches, my friends and family.

For the Wildcats, adversity has revealed character, and they've seen more than their fair share. In junior high the now seniors struggled through the tragic death of teammate Anna Nefzger and have lost other loved ones in recent years, leaving this team playing for something bigger than themselves.”

“We're one big family and we rely on each other a lot,” says Whittenbaugh, “When stuff like this happens, we look to each other for a shoulder to cry on or something.”

“It makes it a little more special because those kids are always in our hearts,” adds long-time coach Scot Moenck, “and they're always talked about. They're not forgotten, and that's the way we would want it.”

All of it adds a little extra heartbeat as the Wildcats chase the first girls basketball title in school history.