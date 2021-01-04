Human fetal remains found inside wall at South Carolina home

(CNN) -- Remains of a human fetus were discovered inside the walls of a home in South Carolina.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's office responded to the home Saturday after getting a call about what appeared to be skeletal remains.

The people at the home were renovating it when they made the shocking discovery.

County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the remains have likely been inside the wall for a very long time, perhaps decades.

“We are human,” Clevenger said. “If we ever got to where it didn't affect us a little bit then we don't need to be doing this because we're a caring group of individuals who are trying to do a forensic job. I can't say enough about my team.”

Clevenger said the remains will be submitted to a forensic anthropologist.

Those kinds of exams take a very long time, so it could be months before the report is complete.