Home explosion leaves two injured and others with unsafe homes in Washington, Iowa

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Fire and emergency personnel responded to a home explosion at 1114 E. Washington St. at about 4am Monday. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The explosion caused a small fire that was controlled in about 15 to 20 minutes after the arrival of the fire department. The initial explosion was the cause of the majority of the damage.

Two residents were found at the home with minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene and later sent to Washington County Hospital. They were then transported to University of Iowa Hospital.

Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong was unable to share the conditions of the people who were injured.

“The house that exploded is completely a total loss. The adjacent houses have some severe damage, but at this point I cannot tell you whether they will be ruled as totaled or not,” DeLong said.

Some neighbors said their homes were unsafe to live in until repairs were made.

The blast caused windows to break, and homes to be damaged from flying debris. Damages to property as far as a block away from the home that exploded were reported.

“There was a big explosion and I thought it was thunder but it was bigger than that and it shook the whole house," Washington resident Jake Bodkin said, "It was really pretty frightening you know, to think that something really bad has happened.”

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the investigation. It can take up to a week to know what caused the blast.

The Washington Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Ainsworth Fire Department, Washing Police Department, Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington Public Works, State Fire Marshal, Iowa DOT, and Alliant Energy.