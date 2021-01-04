Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes

ATLANTA (AP) — This week will find us back in a familiar place — waiting for Georgia to count votes. With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, all eyes are on a runoff election that has Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler facing Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Millions of dollars have poured in, Georgians have been bombarded by advertisements and messages urging them to vote, and both sides have sent their heavy hitters to help turn out voters. With higher turnout than normal for a runoff election and margins expected to be close, it could take a while before we know the winners.