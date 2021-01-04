France charges an alleged organizer of giant New Year’s rave

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor says an alleged organizer of an illegal New Year’s Eve rave that at least 2,500 people attended for more than a day in western France was charged with endangering lives amid a coronavirus curfew and other restrictions. The prosecutor said Monday that the 22-year-old man also faced property damage and drug charges among other offenses, and was placed in custody. Authorities said the suspect acknowledged participating in the organization of the event. Ravers from France and abroad converged on Thursday night on a hangar in Lieuron, in Brittany, to party into the new year. They left on Saturday morning. Police have fined over 1,600 people, including 1,200 for violating virus-related rules and over 200 for drug-related offenses.