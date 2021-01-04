Eastern Iowa Health Care Center to vaccinate select health care workers for COVID-19

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting Monday, Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC) will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site for select health care workers.

EIHC has received a small beginning allotment of the Moderna vaccine to administer to EIHC employees and Linn County independent health care providers.

The vaccinations are a part of 'Phase 1a' of the COVID vaccination program.

“We are very excited to be able to vaccinate our employees and help vaccinate our community medical partners. Every vaccine gets us one step closer to immunity in our community,” said Elly Steffen, EIHC Chief Operations Officer.

EIHC is partnering with Linn County Public Health to offer the vaccine to select health care providers. The public health department identified the providers based on recommendations from the CDC and the state public health department.

The vaccine clinics are by appointment only. All doses have been assigned.

If you're are a part of an organization in 'Phase 1a' that still needs an arranged vaccination, contact the Linn County Public Health Department to be matched with a vaccination provider.

“During this time of limited COVID-19 vaccine supply, we are tasked with offering COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1a populations first, which are health care personnel and long-term care facility residents,” said Tricia Kitzmann, Community Health Division Manager at LCPH. “We are happy to hear from many people in our community who are eager to receive the vaccine. It will take a variety of methods to get vaccines to our community. This partnership demonstrates how collaboration can provide efficient vaccine administration once the vaccine is available.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination in Linn County, visit https://www.linncounty.org/1494/COVID-19-Vaccine.