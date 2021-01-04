Democrats tighten control with House rules changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House have moved aggressively to tighten their hold over the chamber despite their narrow margin, ramming through a rules package that limits the potential for embarrassing votes and caters to the party’s progressive wing. The party-line vote also extended last year’s proxy voting rules, which permit lawmakers to vote remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats have freely used the new proxy voting regime, which has maximized Democratic participation while Republican leaders have urged their members to vote in person. Democrats hold a bare majority in the House of fewer than a half-dozen seats.