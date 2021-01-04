CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA is looking for spies from all backgrounds and walks of life. Striving to further diversify its ranks, the nation’s premier intelligence agency launched a new website Monday to find top-tier candidates who will bring a broader range of life experiences. The days of all American spies being white male graduates from Ivy League schools are long gone. The CIA director is a woman and women head all five of the agency’s branches, including the directorates of science and technology, operations and digital innovation. But while the CIA has been diversifying for years, intelligence agencies still lag the federal workforce in minority representation.