Cedar Rapids man charged with insurance fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)– A man from Cedar Rapids has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud.

According to reports, William Michael Velky was involved in a two-car collision in Cedar Rapids in October of 2020 which resulted in property damage and bodily injury.

Following the collision, Velky obtained car insurance by telephone and asserted later to his insurer that the collision had occurred after the inception of the insurance policy.

On December 22, 2020, Velky was charged in Linn County District Court and will appear in court at a later date.



No additional information has been provided at this time.