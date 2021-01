WASHINGTON, IOWA (KWWL) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning explosion at a home in Washington.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. crews were called to 1114 E. Washington St. On scene, they found two people with non-life threatening injuries. All of the occupants were able to make it out of the home.

Authorities also report, windows along E. Washington and Main St. were blown out by the blast.