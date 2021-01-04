Boog Sciambi to replace Len Kasper for Cubs TV broadcasts

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon “Boog” Sciambi is the new TV play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs, replacing Len Kasper. Sciambi joins color analyst Jim Deshaies in the booth for Marquee Sports Network, which is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sciambi has worked at ESPN in a variety of roles since taking a full-time position at the network in 2010, including TV play by play for Wednesday night games since 2014. He will continue to do some work for ESPN, in addition to his job at Marquee.