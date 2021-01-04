Bertch Cabinet in Waterloo changing ownership with no layoffs expected

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing in Waterloo has been sold to Minnesota-based Dura Supreme Cabinet Company.

Owner Gary Bertch founded the company 44 years ago. He says the Waterloo facility will remain open and the company will keep the Bertch name.

“The synergy of combining two successful, Midwest cabinet

manufacturers’ was a natural direction for us in preserving the culture

and the Bertch brand that our dedicated and talented associates have

built,” Gary and Becky Bertch said in a statement.

The company is based in Waterloo but also has production facilities in Jesup and Oelwein. Bertch currently employs 670 workers. No layoffs are anticipated.

The multi-million dollar deal was finalized last Friday and employees were told Monday about the change in ownership.

Gary Bertch says he's going to concentrate on his two other major projects in Waterloo: the Lost Island water park and the $100 million Lost Island theme park which is under constricution.

Al Peine will become the new general manager at Bertch.

"We are excited about the potential this new business partnership creates,” Dura Supreme CEO Tony Sugalski said. "With our expanded portfolio of premium cabinetry brands in kitchen and bath markets, our ability to meet our customers’ needs and grow in this segment is expanded. The combination of companies creates a unique product mix that we believe will create advantages for our dealers and customers across the USA."