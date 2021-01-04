After hours clubs nothing new for Waterloo, but city leaders say gun violence must end

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The idea of an after hours club is nothing new to Waterloo City Councilman Jerome Amos who says they've been around since he was young.

"It's something that's been going on ever since I can remember, from a standpoint of after hour places, but the things that are happening now, shouldn't be happening," Amos said.

There were a number of shootings in Waterloo over the course of 2020 and now the city is taking a concerted approach with a task force involving several city departments.

“These venues operate outside of the law, City Code, and have been a nexus for firearm related injuries and fatalities. Our city deserves better," said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald in the news release regarding the task force.

One particular shooting of note occurred at the end of September where two were killed and at least 8 others injured during gunfire at an after hours club that was unauthorized by the city.

"Things are getting out of hand with individuals who don't understand the finality of what they're doing, and if they do, then shame on them," Amos said.

Amos said the task force can't hurt, but knows that there is more to be done. Pastor Belinda Creighton-Smith, a Waterloo human rights advocate and professor at the University of Northern Iowa, agrees.

"There are a hosts of issues that fuel this problem, not to mention, issues that relate to the whole society's idea about violence and how violence is being used to settle issues," Creighton-Smith said.

Things such as poverty, education, unemployment, lack of childcare, and more all play a major role in the level of violence in a city. Both she and Amos agree that the stress of these issues combined with a pandemic, which isolated many, makes people want to blow off some steam.

"That stress level is already high so getting out in a social environment, there is an increased opportunity for that stress to be alleviated with drinking, right?" said Creighton-Smith. "Then, what seems to follow is a lack of self-control because a person is more likely to respond in an angry, violent way when under the influence of alcohol or other drugs."

The pastor wants to see more efforts towards helping those struggling to find work, programs aimed at helping underprivileged youth, and those who may be fighting to get out of poverty.

Waterloo's crime data for 2020 will likely be finalized by the end of January. Based off KWWL reports, and that of other local media outlets, it is likely that 2020 will surpass 2019 in the number of homicides for Waterloo. In 2019, the city saw only 2 homicides, according to its uniform crime statistics, which was down from 6 in 2018.

Weapon violations were also down in 2019 by about 6%.

Residents are asked to report property-related nuisances, illegal after-hours establishments, illegal dumping, health code violations, occupancy violations, crime, or other violations using the police department's non-emergency line (319) 291-2515.