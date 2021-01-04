18-year-old girl dies from injuries in December Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police have announced that a victim injured in a December 22 shooting incident has died.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Marisa Doolin of Cedar Rapids.

According to the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office, Doolin was declared legally deceased on December 26.

On December 22, police responded to 2110 Westdale Drive SW where they found Doolin with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Emergency medical care was performed on scene and Doolin was transported to a local hospital and then to UIHC, where she died four days later.

There is an ongoing homicide investigation and there currently have been no arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers.