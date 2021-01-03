‘You’ll Never Walk Alone:’ Singer Gerry Marsden dies at 78

LONDON (AP) — Gerry Marsden, the British singer who was instrumental in turning a song from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel” into one of the great anthems in the world of football, has died. He was 78. Marsden was the lead singer of the band that found fame in the Merseybeat scene in the 1960s. Though another Liverpool band, The Beatles, reached superstardom, Gerry and the Pacemakers will always have a place in the city’s consciousness because of ’You’ll Never Walk Alone.’ It was adopted by fans of Liverpool soccer club and has been sung with spine-tingling passion during matches.