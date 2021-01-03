Victim dead following shooting, Cedar Rapids police looking for suspect

Victim dead following shooting, Cedar Rapids police looking for suspectNew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Rapids Police responded to a call from Mercy Hospital on Sunday around 2:16 a.m. for a male shooting victim who arrived in a private vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived. His name will not be released pending notification of family.
This is currently considered an active investigation. Anyone who has further information on the shooting should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.